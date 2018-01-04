Mogherini Says US Economic Blockade of Cuba 'Obsolete, Illegal'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The economic "blockade" of Cuba is not a solution to the existing problems in relations between Havana and Washington, since it only diminshes the living standards of Cuban nationals, EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini has said.

"The blockade is not the solution. The Europeans have told our American friends many times; we have affirmed it in the United Nations… We know well that the sole effect of the blockade is to worsen the quality of life of women, men and children… The blockade is obsolete, it is illegal," EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini said Wednesday in Havana as quoted by Telesur broadcaster.

Mogherini is paying a visit to Cuba to hold meetings with the country's leadership and discuss the prospects of bilateral relations between the Caribbean nation and the European Union. The joint implementation of the bilateral Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA), signed in 2016, is also on the agenda.

In June 2017, US President Donald Trump declared the abolition of the policy of his predecessor Barack Obama aimed at normalizing bilateral relations with Cuba.

In November 2017, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution, underlining the necessity of lifting the economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba. As many as 191 countries have adopted the resolution, with two countries — the United States and Israel — having voted against the document.

In 2014, the United States and Cuba expressed their intention to start working on the normalization of relations between the two countries. In 2015, Washington and Havana restored diplomatic relations, while signing several bilateral agreements. However, the trade embargo against Cuba, imposed by the US Congress, following the triumph of the Cuban revolution in 1959, has not been lifted.