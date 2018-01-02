Families of Missing Argentine Sub Crew to Ask Putin to Continue Search - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The families of the seamen who were on the missing Argentine submarine ARA San Juan are preparing a letter for Russian President Vladimir Putin to ask him to continue the search for the submarine, the Clarin newspaper reported on Monday, citing Luisa Rodriguez, mother of one of the submariners.

The families of the crew want to thank the Russian president for helping in the search and to ask Russia not to give up looking for it.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Islas Malvinas vessel, equipped with Russia's Pantera Plus submersible for deep-water search missions, along with the Russian Navy's oceanographic research vessel Yantar, are examining new objects as a part of the search for the missing submarine.

In November, the Russian president offered Argentina assistance in locating the missing submarine. Since then, Moscow has sent various equipment to assist the operation.

The Argentine Navy halted rescue activities on November 30, 15 days after the loss of communication with ARA San Juan submarine and its 44 crew members during a routine patrol in the South Atlantic off the coutry's coast. However, the search for the vessel is still currently underway, involving ships and equipment from various countries.

