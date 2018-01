A prison riot erupted in the central Brazilian state of Goias leaving nine people dead and 14 injured, local media reported.

As a result of the riot more than 200 people escaped from the prison, the Globo media outlet reported on Monday citing local authorities.

About 130 escaped prisoners have returned to the detention facility, 106 others refused to do that with 29 of them having already been caught.

The riot erupted because of the conflict between two warring criminal groups. The rioters staged a fire burning mattresses.

Authorities carried out checks when the situation stabilized, which revealed two pistols, a revolver and a number of homemade knives.