Crash of Light Plane in Costa Rica Kills 12 - Reports

The Red Cross representatives confirmed the information about the casualties, local El Periodico newspaper reported.
DEVELOPING: A plane presumed to have been carrying twelve passengers crashed Guanacaste, Costa Rica, authorities say. pic.twitter.com/KqBnJgwEqw— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) 31 декабря 2017 г.
The aircraft, which was carrying 2 pilots from Costa Rica, and 10 passengers, reportedly belongs to local Nature Air airline.
Plane with 12 aboard "crashes and burns" in Costa Rica https://t.co/TBNRWE1hfU pic.twitter.com/bpEdwLgeJ7— HuffPost (@HuffPost) 31 декабря 2017 г.
The Costa Rican government reported that a plane with 10 foreigners and two local crewmembers crashed in a wooded area.
Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the deadly incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)