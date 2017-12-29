Mexican Prison Warden Dies During Jailbreak Attempt

The head of a penal institution in Mexico’s Baja California Sur ended up dead when a group of convicts tried to escape from the facility; despite the fact that they didn’t lay a finger on him.

Julian Anguiano Diaz, director of the Penitentiary Center of San José del Cabo, located in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, died apparently of natural causes when fighting between guards and inmates broke out in the prison on Thursday, December 28.

The incident occurred when a group of inmates attempted to escape the facility and attacked the prison guards. The security forces returned fire, killing one of the convicts and injuring another.

While this altercation was in progress, Director Diaz ended up suffering a heart attack, apparently after learning of the escape attempt, and died shortly after being rushed to a hospital.

According to local media reports, law enforcement units managed to contain the situation and all inmates were returned to their cells.

The Office of Attorney General has already launched an investigation into the incident.