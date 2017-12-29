Mexican Prison Warden Dies During Jailbreak Attempt

Julian Anguiano Diaz, director of the Penitentiary Center of San José del Cabo, located in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, died apparently of natural causes when fighting between guards and inmates broke out in the prison on Thursday, December 28.
While this altercation was in progress, Director Diaz ended up suffering a heart attack, apparently after learning of the escape attempt, and died shortly after being rushed to a hospital.
According to local media reports, law enforcement units managed to contain the situation and all inmates were returned to their cells.
The Office of Attorney General has already launched an investigation into the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)