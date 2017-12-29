Brazil Top Court Suspends Parts of President’s Christmas Pardon Over Graft

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The country’s top prosecutor requested to stay parts of the annual pardon by Michel Temer on suspicion it violated the constitution after the president relaxed requirements to include people convicted of corruption.
"Pardon is not and cannot be an instrument of impunity," she said in a statement, adding suspended acts "are not in line with the constitutional purpose of pardon, therefore, they have no valid legal basis."
Brazilian police have brought criminal charges against more than 250 suspects, since launching the "Operation Car Wash" investigation into corruption at Petrobras in 2014.
