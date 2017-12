MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Argentine police have detained an armed man who tried to penetrate the residence of President Mauricio Macri by car, the Todo Noticias cable channel reported, citing security sources.

The suspect, 33, attempted to enter the property of the presidential residence Quinta de Olivos, located in the Buenos Aires suburb of Olivos, according to the media outlet. The individual wanted to meet with Macri to present him with gifts, the police sources said.

The security forces refused to let the man through the gateway, after which he attacked the police. The suspect was immediately detained, and some homemade weapons and ammunition were found inside the car, the publication added.

The Twitter audience has responded to the awkward attack with laughter, saying that the president, actually, was in a different place at the moment of this "visit."

"The one who rang the bell in Quinta de Olivos to talk to Macri had this shotgun with 12/70 cartridges like this one.

We are infinitely grateful that you are so assholes. For example: It came out in all the media that Macri is in Villa La Angostura."

El que tocó el timbre en la Quinta de Olivos para hablar con Macri tenía esta escopeta tumbera con cartuchos 12/70 como este.

Agradezcamos infinitamente que sean tan pelotudos. Por ejemplo: Salió en todos los medios que Macri está en Villa La Angostura. pic.twitter.com/J5e6iGODCb — Carl Bonifatti 🌱 SOS 🇻🇪 (@carlbonifatti) 26 декабря 2017 г.

"a gunman entered the Quinta de Olivos armed to attack the president"… The operation is diluted to the first read because even the most clumsy naive Macrist can believe that Macri is in the Quinta de Olivos a December 25."