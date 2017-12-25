Register
25 December 2017
    This 2013 photo provided by the Argentina Navy shows an ARA San Juan, a German-built diesel-electric vessel, near Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Russian Submersible to Study Object Thought to be Missing Argentine Submarine

    © AP Photo/ Courtesy of Argentine Navy
    Latin America
    An object, which looks like a missing Argentine submarine San Juan, has been found near the Argentine coast and will be studied by the Russian unmanned submersible Pantera Plus, the Argentine Navy said in a statement on Sunday.

    "The Sarandi destroyer discovered a new object, which will be studied by Islas Malvinas vessel and the Russian remotely piloted submersible Pantera Plus," the statement said.

    A picture of the Argentine submarine ARA San Juan written in Spanish Come on steel men. We will wait for you at home hangs from the fence at the Navel base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Vicente Robles
    Argentine Sub Reportedly Contacted Mainland 8 Times on Day of Disappearance
    The Navy added that the Russian Yantar vessel had left Uruguay's capital of Montevideo on Saturday and headed for the search area.

    ARA San Juan submarine with 44 crew members on board stopped communicating during a routine patrol in the South Atlantic off the coast of Argentina on November 15. According to some media reports, an explosion could have taken place at the submarine.

    On November 30, the Navy announced that it had halted its weeks-long operation to rescue the crew of the missing submarine, however, the search for the sub would continue.

    ARA San Juan, Pantera Plus submersible, Argentina
