Russian Submersible to Study Object Thought to be Missing Argentine Submarine

An object, which looks like a missing Argentine submarine San Juan, has been found near the Argentine coast and will be studied by the Russian unmanned submersible Pantera Plus, the Argentine Navy said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Sarandi destroyer discovered a new object, which will be studied by Islas Malvinas vessel and the Russian remotely piloted submersible Pantera Plus," the statement said.

© AP Photo/ Vicente Robles Argentine Sub Reportedly Contacted Mainland 8 Times on Day of Disappearance

The Navy added that the Russian Yantar vessel had left Uruguay's capital of Montevideo on Saturday and headed for the search area.

ARA San Juan submarine with 44 crew members on board stopped communicating during a routine patrol in the South Atlantic off the coast of Argentina on November 15. According to some media reports, an explosion could have taken place at the submarine.

On November 30, the Navy announced that it had halted its weeks-long operation to rescue the crew of the missing submarine, however, the search for the sub would continue.