Russian Submersible to Study Object Thought to be Missing Argentine Submarine

"The Sarandi destroyer discovered a new object, which will be studied by Islas Malvinas vessel and the Russian remotely piloted submersible Pantera Plus," the statement said.
ARA San Juan submarine with 44 crew members on board stopped communicating during a routine patrol in the South Atlantic off the coast of Argentina on November 15. According to some media reports, an explosion could have taken place at the submarine.
On November 30, the Navy announced that it had halted its weeks-long operation to rescue the crew of the missing submarine, however, the search for the sub would continue.
