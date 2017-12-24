Register
23:54 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Cushamen

    Britain's Hidden Colony At the Edge of the World

    CC BY 2.0 / flopisubmarina / Cushamen
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    124

    It appears that large territories of southern Argentina comprised a de facto British colony that managed to remain hidden from the prying eyes for nearly a century.

    Following a military campaign that ended in 1885, Argentina secured control over vast and sparsely populated reaches of Patagonia.

    Shortly afterwards nearly 2.5 million acres of this recently claimed land were handed over as a gift to The Argentine Southern Land Company (TASLCo), according to Ramon Minieri, author of a book called That Alien South (Ese Ajeno Sur).

    The company used the newly acquired territories for cattle ranching and was allowed to conduct its activities without paying any tariffs, effectively forming “an enclave largely detached from Argentinian economy.”

    "At some point the company’s expansion led to an imperial geopolitical project: a land corridor across Patagonia and southern Chile that would’ve linked Britain and Australia," Minieri told Sputnik Mundo.

    According to him, while TASLCo claimed it was trying to attract migrants to the region, those who settled there did it of their own accord and not because of some kind of incentives offered by the company.

    Cushamen, a department in Chubut Province of Argentina
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gobierno del Chubut / Cushamen
    Cushamen, a department in Chubut Province of Argentina

    Furthermore, foreign companies operating in the region took a dim view of settlers moving in and sought to impede that process.

    "The settling of southern Argentina was performed in face of a strong resistance mounted by large land owners. Many of those companies even tried to drive away the first settlers," Minieri says, using historical documents from that era to back his assumptions.

    In the meantime, British expeditions in the region allowed foreigners to obtain vast knowledge about the natural resources contained there.

    And by 1914 Argentinian government essentially turned over up to 13 percent of the country’s territory to TASLCo and other similar foreign companies.

    In 1982 the surge of Argentinian patriotism triggered by the Falklands War led to TASLCo translating its name into Spanish (Compañía de Tierras del Sud Argentino), and in 1992 the company was purchased by the Benetton Group.

    The new owner also did not attempt to help develop the Patagonian lands but instead turned its attention to mining, and since 1996 the company has been exploiting vast gold and silver deposits that were scouted out by British prospectors a century ago.

    "Patagonia still largely remains an imperial province," Minieri ruefully concludes.

    Related:

    Macron's African Tour: Fresh Start or 'Colonial' Business as Usual?
    Dozens of Argentinian Protesters Injured in Clashes - Reports (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    history, company, colony, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok