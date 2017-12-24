Venezuela Starts to Release People Arrested During Demonstrations – Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Venezuelan authorities have started to release participants detained during the mass unrest of 2014 and 2017, who have been described by the country’s opposition as political prisoners, local has media reported.

One of the first persons released is the former mayor of the Iribarren Municipality, Alfredo Ramos, who was arrested in July over his failure to fulfill the Supreme Court’s order to prevent the construction of barricades by protesters, the Nacional media outlet reported.

Venezuelan authorities began releasing first of 80 opponents detained during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government, a rare goodwill gesture to the opposition at the end of a politically torrid year.#Venezuela https://t.co/fBqh0OjuDu — Randa HABIB (@RandaHabib) 24 декабря 2017 г.​

Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez said on Saturday that 80 prisoners may be released with detention being replaced by other kinds of penalties.

Venezuela has experienced several months of unrest, which intensified in the run-up to the Constituent Assembly election held on July 30. The government wanted to launch the assembly in order to stabilize the situation in the country amid the ongoing economic and political crisis, but the opposition was strongly against the move regarding it as an attempted coup.