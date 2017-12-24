Register
22:41 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Opposition supporters attend a rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 24, 2017.

    Venezuela Starts to Release People Arrested During Demonstrations – Reports

    © REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Venezuelan authorities have started to release participants detained during the mass unrest of 2014 and 2017, who have been described by the country’s opposition as political prisoners, local has media reported.

    One of the first persons released is the former mayor of the Iribarren Municipality, Alfredo Ramos, who was arrested in July over his failure to fulfill the Supreme Court’s order to prevent the construction of barricades by protesters, the Nacional media outlet reported.

    Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez said on Saturday that 80 prisoners may be released with detention being replaced by other kinds of penalties.

    READ MORE: Venezuelan President Commits to Pricing Oil in Yuan to Counter US Sanctions

    Venezuela has experienced several months of unrest, which intensified in the run-up to the Constituent Assembly election held on July 30. The government wanted to launch the assembly in order to stabilize the situation in the country amid the ongoing economic and political crisis, but the opposition was strongly against the move regarding it as an attempted coup.

    Related:

    Venezuela to Give Russia's Rosneft Gas Field Rights
    US Ready to Provide Food Aid to Venezuela if Maduro Allows Delivery
    Backed by Oil and Gold: What is Known About Venezuela's Petro Cryptocurrency
    Venezuela's Cryptocurrency, the Petro, to Be Backed by Oil Reserves - Maduro
    Tags:
    assembly, unrest, release, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok