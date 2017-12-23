Death Toll From Deadly Chile Mudslide Rises to 15 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The death toll from a mudslide that swept southern Chile last weekend has reached 15 after the body of a little girl was pulled from under the rubble, fire authorities said.

The landslide in the town of Villa Santa Lucia was triggered by a heavy downpour that hit the remote valley over a single day on December 16.

The torrent of mud buried a village, destroyed hundreds of homes, water and power supply was cut off.

According to Chile's interior ministry, over 4.5 inches of rain fell in 24 hours.

At least three people have died and 15 are reported missing after a mudslide in southern Chile. #Chile #7News pic.twitter.com/jGe7tTdaNu — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) December 17, 2017

The town of Villa Santa Lucia borders the popular Corcovado national park famous for its volcanoes and forests.

A cow is transported by a helicopter after a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile (Alvaro Vidal) pic.twitter.com/47UcIel7Xm — Justin Pickard (@justinpickard) December 20, 2017

President Michelle Bachelet declared the region a disaster area.