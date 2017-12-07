Register
13:22 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture of the Argentine submarine ARA San Juan written in Spanish Come on steel men. We will wait for you at home hangs from the fence at the Navel base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017

    Argentinian President Pledges to Continue Search for Missing Submarine

    © AP Photo/ Vicente Robles
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    110

    Last week, Argentinian Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi announced that the country ended the rescue operation for the crew of the missing ARA San Juan submarine, but would continue the search for the underwater craft.

    On Wednesday, Argentinian President Mauricio Macri has pledged to proceed with the search operation for the missing San Juan submarine that went off the radar in mid-November.

    "We will continue search [for the submarine]," Macri said at a press conference in the Argentinian province of Entre Rios.

    Contact with the San Juan submarine was lost on November 15, when it was on its way from the port of Ushuaia to the city of Mar del Plata. The submarine's crew comprised 44 members, including Argentine's first female submariner Eliana Maria Krawczyk.

    The oxygen supply of the crew was intended for six days. According to media, the crew members reported on some technical problems during the last established contact.

    Russian Vessel Starts Search for ARA San Juan

    The Russian oceanographic vessel Yantar arrived in the search area earlier in the day to join the rescue mission for Argentina’s missing ARA San Juan submarine with the use of its hi-tech sensors, Argentine Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said on Wednesday.

    "[The vessel] is searching the seabed with its hi-tech sensors … using its dynamic positioning system, which allows [the vessel] to maintain stable position, despite the meteorological conditions," Balbi said at a press conference.

    The Yantarl's equipment allows for the search to be conducted in extremely deep waters.

    "We believe in the dynamic positioning system of the Russian vessel and its deep water equipment … We do not have any set terms [to stop the search], we need to be patient and allow Yantar and its high-sensitivity sensors search for the submarine," Balbi pointed out.

    On November 30, the Argentine Navy announced the end of the rescue activities, however the mission to locate the vessel is ongoing.

    Related:

    Alleged Explosion of Missing Submarine Exceeds 220 Pounds of TNT - Reports
    Argentine Navy Determines Two Possible Areas of Location of Missing Submarine
    New Image Confirms Object Discovered Not Argentina's Lost San Juan Submarine
    Argentina to Examine Objects Found During Search for Missing San Juan Submarine
    Argentina Ends Operation to Rescue Missing Submarine Crew
    Tags:
    ocean, vessel, radar, sensors, signal, crew, submarine, Rescue Mission, search, Oceanographic Research Vessel "Yantar", ARA San Juan, Eliana Maria Krawczyk, Enrique Balbi, Mauricio Macri, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok