Missing Argentine Sub's Crew Informed About Device's Failure in Sept. - Reports

While relatives of the missing submarine's crew demand the continuation of searches for possible survivors, new details about the sub's technical state have emerged.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The crew of the missing Argentine submarine San Juan with 44 crew members on board reported in September that the submarine's snorkel, a device which takes in air from the surface and ensures submerged operation, failed, causing water to enter into the vessel, the Clarin newspaper reported, citing the Argentine Navy report.

However, according to the outlet, important parts were not flooded and the submarine was scheduled for repair works in 2018.

According to the newspaper, the country's Defense Minister Oscar Aguad knew about the report several days ago after an internal investigation had been launched.

A day earlier, Argentine Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi reported two possible areas of location for the missing sub, currently probed by experts. According to him, the searches are being complicated by bad weather conditions.

San Juan Crew's Families Take Streets

At the same time, up to 300 distressed family members and friends of the missing submarine crew have taken to the streets in the city of Mar del Plata, gathering around the Argentine Navy base, with the crowd stretching for seven kilometers (4.3 miles), La Gaceta newspaper said.

The protest was triggered by the Navy's November 30 decision to halt the weeks-long operation to rescue the crew of the missing submarine, continuing, however, the search for the sub itself.

FAMILIARES DE LA TRIPULACIÓN DEL SUBMARINO HICIERON MARCHA DE PROTESTA EN MAR DEL PLATA

"Con vida los llevaron, con vida los queremos" decían.

"El presidente tiene que ver el dolor de los familiares y venir para acá", expresó la esposa de un tripulante, pero de Macri ni noticias. pic.twitter.com/n9Z7R2aQtM — Eduardo Dalter (@DalterEduardo) 4 декабря 2017 г.

People reportedly chanted "search and rescue," "faith and hope," "do not forget about the San Juan submarine."

"We demand the presence of President Macri. We want to listen to him, express our doubts and let him feel what we have been going through since November 15," the mother of one of the submarine's sailors told the newspaper.

[HOY] Familiares de la tripulación del ARA San Juan marcharon en Mar del Plata: "El Presidente tiene que estar acá, porque la prioridad es esto, no el G20, alguien se tiene que hacer cargo". pic.twitter.com/lrIR0u11dn — PORTAL DE NOTICIAS (@NotiPortal) 3 декабря 2017 г.

The ARA San Juan sub stopped communicating during a routine patrol in the South Atlantic off the coast of Argentina on November 15 with some media reports suggesting that an explosion could have taken place on board the submarine.

About 28 ships, nine planes and 4,000 people from 18 countries were involved in the search efforts in an ocean area covering 557,000 nautical miles.