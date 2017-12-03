Magnitude 6.0 Quake Hits Ecuador - US Geological Survey

No information regarding the victims or destruction is available at the moment.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Ecuador about 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Bahia de Caraquez, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

Tremors were registered at 11:19 GMT with the epicenter located at the depth of 24.7 kilometers (over 15 miles).

No tsunami threat has been declared due to the earthquake. No information on the victims or destruction has emerged so far.

This is the second quake in Ecuador within a few days, with the first one's epicenter almost 20 miles northwest from the coastal city of Bahia at a depth of 6.2 miles.

