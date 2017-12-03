Talks Between Venezuelan Government, Opposition Yield No Results

SANTO DOMINGO (Sputnik) — The talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition have concluded without reaching a final agreement and will resume on December 15, President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina said.
"On December 15, we will hold a new meeting for talks, here in Santo Domingo, in order to reach a final agreement," Medina told reporters on Saturday.
The talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition kicked off earlier in the Dominican Republic. Earlier, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he planned to tell the opposition to throw its weight behind his bid to repeal US sanctions against Caracas.
