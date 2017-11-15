Planned Talks Between Venezuelan Opposition, Government Will Not Take Place

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Venezuela's opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) said the talks with the country's authorities in the Dominican Republic had been suspended since the government had not approved the presence at the negotiations of several Latin American countries' foreign ministers.
"The international negotiating process cannot take place until the Foreign Ministers are invited," opposition lawmaker Luis Florido said as quoted by Efe news agency.
At the same time, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that planned negotiations will take place.
Venezuela has been experiencing a severe political crisis after the country's Supreme Court decided to restrict the power of the legislative body in March. The protests were further fueled by the National Constituent Assembly election, initiated by Maduro with the intention of rewriting the constitution.
