US Geological Survey: Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits off Costa Rica's Coast

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that a magnitude 6.8 quake occurred on Sunday night off the coastal area of Costa Rica's Parrita canton.

According to USGS, a strong quake has struck southwest off the coast of Costa Rica hours after the disastrous tremor hit the border area between Iran and Iraq.

The USGS has recorded the epicenter nearly 44 miles (71 km) southwest of San Jose at an approximate depth of 6.2 miles (10 km).

Local authorities have not issued any report on the possible impact of the quake.

Earlier on in the day, another seismic epicenter was registered some 218 miles (251km) east off the Japan's coastal area.