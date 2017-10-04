Register
06:58 GMT +304 October 2017
Live
    Search
    US and Cuban flags are seen on the balcony of a restaurant in downtown Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016.

    US Expels Cuban Diplomats Over 'Sonic Attack’ to Intentionally Escalate Tensions

    © REUTERS/ Enrique De La Osa
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 23 0 0

    Experts explain that the US government’s decision to expel Cuban diplomats from the United States in retaliation for alleged "sonic attacks" on US personnel in Havana is a ploy designed to revive the discredited embargo policies of the Cold War era.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US government’s decision to expel Cuban diplomats from the United States in retaliation for alleged "sonic attacks" on US personnel in Havana is nothing more than a ploy designed to revive the discredited embargo policies of the Cold War era, analysts told Sputnik.

    The US State Department said on Tuesday that it had decided to send home 15 Cuban diplomats, noting that the diplomats have been given seven days to leave the United States. All US nonessential diplomats in Cuba are likely to leave Havana by the end of the week following a string of sonic attacks, a senior State Department official told reporters on Tuesday.

    A Cuban holds a little US flag in front of the US Embassy in Havana. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ ADALBERTO ROQUE
    US Expels 15 Cuban Diplomats - State Department
    The Cuban Foreign Ministry released a statement later on Tuesday that said the United States failed to respond to Cuba's repeated requests for evidence that it believed would help its investigators move forward with a probe into alleged attacks.

    PRETEXT TO UNDERMINE TIES

    Jose Pertierra, a Washington-based attorney and Cuban–American told Sputnik the alleged sonic attacks had been used as the excuse to expel the diplomats in order to set off a cycle of destroying the fabric of US- Cuban diplomatic relations created under previous President Barack Obama.

    "This is nothing more than a pretext for returning to the outdated policies of the Cold War against Cuba," he said. "The so-called ‘sonic attacks’ in Cuba are a red herring."

    Pertierra noted that hard evidence for the alleged attacks had not yet been released to the American public which was left dependent on hearsay accusations.

    "It is quite significant that the US [government] has not made available for interviews any of the diplomats or undercover intelligence agents who were allegedly ‘attacked’ and are neither deaf, nor have some other medical affliction," he pointed out.

    Also, no doctors or other medical experts had been allowed to confirm the allegations to the US media or public, Pertierra observed.

    "None of the physicians who allegedly examined them have been available to the press," he said.

    The sonic attacks were a convenient pretext for President Trump to begin to dismantle the course of normalization of relations between the two countries that the Obama administration set in motion, Pertierra explained.

    "By issuing a travel warning to Americans, the Trump administration seeks to impose a chill on travel to the island. By suspending the issuance of visas to Cubans on the island, Washington seeks to provoke discontent on the island," he said.

    The international press should insist that the diplomats and undercover intelligence operatives allegedly injured be made available for questions, Pertierra recommended.

    PUNISHING CUBA

    American University Professor of Government William LeoGrande told Sputnik that Trump appeared to reverse Obama’s outreach to Cuba and dismantle the new web of ties that had begun to emerge.

    "The expulsion of Cuban diplomats represents a serious setback to bilateral relations and is, in my opinion, part of the Trump administration’s effort to dismantle Obama’s policy of engagement," he said. "The nominal reason behind the expulsion is because US diplomats are being withdrawn, but it is an action that does not serve US interests."

    Additionally, US diplomatic personnel will not be sent to Havana until the Cuban government provides guarantees for their safety and security, a State Department official told reporters on Tuesday.

    Cuban and US flags are seen outside the private restaurant La Moneda Cubana in Havana on March 17, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ YAMIL LAGE
    US to Maintain Diplomatic Relations With Cuba - Tillerson
    US-Cuban relations expert and Research Associate at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA), R. O. Niederstrasser, told Sputnik it is obvious that the Trump administration has caved to pressures from the Cuban-American lobby.

    "After several investigations by U.S. officials, they haven’t found any proof Cuba had anything to do with the alleged ‘sonic attacks,’" Niederstrasser said. "Still, this incident has been used to punish Cuba. Limiting the traffic of travelers is going to be only the first step of trying to strangle the Cuban economy since tourism is a vital part of their economy. The relationship is regressing to pre-Obama years and it’s not because of Cuba."

    The decision to expel Cuban personnel from the embassy in Washington will immediately impact regular Cubans residing in the United States trying to visit their family members on the island, and Cubans wanting to immigrate to the United States from the island, Niederstrasser added.

    In terms of the bilateral talks, the Cuban government has been trying to continue the normalization process started by the Obama administration, he explained.

    The Cuban government has been transparent throughout the entire investigation and even allowed US officials to enter the island, a very unusual step, the analyst concluded.

    Related:

    US State Dept. Confirms Departure of Embassy's Non-Emergency Personnel From Cuba
    Cuba Found No Evidence or Origin of Any Sonic Weapon Injuring US Diplomats
    US Asks Cuba Help to Probe Attacks on Diplomats With Mystery Audio Weapon
    Panamanian President: US Should Keep Embassy in Cuba Open
    Tags:
    diplomats, Cuba, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination
    Pure Act of Evil
    Pure Act of Evil
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok