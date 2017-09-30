Colombia President Signs Ceasefire Deal With ELN Rebels for 1st Time in History

A deal signed on Friday by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos marks a significant milestone in efforts to end political violence in South America as it is the first ceasefire with the National Liberation Army guerrilla group in the history of its insurgency.

"President Juan Manuel Santos has signed an order launching the ceasefire regime from October 1. This is the first bilateral ceasefire endorsed by the ELN in its history," the president’s office tweeted.

The radical Marxist movement has been in peace talks with the Colombian government since February, after more than half a century of armed opposition.

Today ELN comprises thousands of fighters and is the second largest guerilla army in the country after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).