Colombia President Signs Ceasefire Deal With ELN Rebels for 1st Time in History

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Friday signed a ceasefire agreement with a large leftist guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army (ELN).
"President Juan Manuel Santos has signed an order launching the ceasefire regime from October 1. This is the first bilateral ceasefire endorsed by the ELN in its history," the president’s office tweeted.in peace talks with the Colombian government since February, after more than half a century of armed opposition.
Today ELN comprises thousands of fighters and is the second largest guerilla army in the country after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).
