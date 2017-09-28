Register
22:04 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian and Rosatom State Corporation flags. (File)

    Russia May Help Brazil Develop its Nuclear Power Plant

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 5911

    For a long time now theoretical cooperation between Russia and Brazil in the field of peaceful nuclear energy development has been under discussion. In an exclusive interview, Brazil’s nuclear project head, Marcelo Gomes, explained how this partnership may turn into a major project with the help of Russia’s Rosatom Corp.

    But last week the topic was raised during bilateral meetings at the 72nd General Assembly between the two foreign ministers, Sergei Lavrov and Aloysi Nunes Ferreira, paving the way for the first practical steps in this direction.

    Experts estimate that the third power unit of the Angra Nuclear Power Plant, which was first conceptualized more than 30 years ago in cooperation with Germany, is 60 percent complete, but in 2015 all works were suspended due to the termination in financing.

    In an exclusive interview with Sputnik Brasil, the head of the New Projects Development Department of the Brazilian state corporation Electronuclear, responsible for the operation of the Angra NPP, Marcelo Gomes, said that they have been looking for an international company that has sufficient experience in the construction of nuclear power plants and could help with the completion of the third power unit of Angra.

    Rosatom was one of such companies. Its authority in this matter cannot be denied, as today this company is the leading one in the world by the number of nuclear power plants built outside its country. It has huge experience in such international endeavors,” Gomes said.

    He further said that Rosatom could help them as a partner to complete this project because there is a mutual interest and desire to jointly finish this project.

    Rosatom's pavilion at the GOSZAKAZ – For Transparent Public Procurement 13th Forum & Exhibition in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Rosatom Starts Nuclear Fuel Production for Western-Designed Nuclear Plants - TVEL Company
    “In this case, we are not talking about the use of Russian technologies as they cannot be used within the framework of the Angra-3 project. Rosatom could help with its construction experience, project coordination, progress monitoring and the supply of some missing parts,” the head of the project said.

    According to Gomes, the two parties want to clearly stipulate the terms of this partnership by the end of this year. 

    “Then we have to resume work. Such international projects are not simple, it will take a while, but we hope to resume work next year and finish construction in January 2024,” Gomes said.

    Related:

    Rosatom Expects to Get License for Building Akkuyu NPP in Turkey by End of 2017
    Rosatom Expects to Sign Contract With Egypt to Build Nuclear Power Plant
    Egypt's First NPP Construction by Rosatom Symbolizes Moscow-Cairo Friendship
    Rosatom Signs Deal on Potential Construction of Wind Farms in Saudi Arabia
    Rosatom Poised to Start Wind Farms Projects Abroad, Company's Deputy Chief Says
    Tags:
    nuclear plant, collaboration, construction, partnership, interview, Angra nuclear power plant, Rosatom, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok