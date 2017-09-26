Register
04:39 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Anti-government protesters participate in a march in Guatemala City, Guatemala September 20, 2017

    Protests Erupt in Guatemala After President Tries to Expel Corruption Buster

    © REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 172 0 0

    Massive protests have broken out in the streets of Guatemala City against President Jimmy Morales, who has been accused of corruption after expelling a UN commissioner investigating his administration for that very offense.

    Since September 15, thousands of Guatemalans have taken to the streets to protest Morales and demand his resignation.

    In August, Morales attempted to have Ivan Velasquez, the commissioner of the UN-affiliated and US-backed International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), removed from the country. His reasoning was that a foreign agency has no business enforcing the nation's laws.

    When his foreign minister refused to sign the order, Morales fired him and replaced him with someone who would sign it. The Guatemalan Constitutional Court then blocked the order anyway.

    The Washington Monument is seen beyond the US State Department's flag June 30, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US Concerned Over Guatemalan President's Decision to Expel UN Anti-Graft Chief

    Corruption ran rampant in Guatemala in the 2000s, leading to one senior UN official to declare in 2007 that Guatemala was a "good place to commit a murder, because you will almost certainly get away with it."

    CICIG was created in 2007 to investigate crimes perpetrated by Guatemalan government officials. Among their investigations was the 2015 discovery that Otto Pérez Molina, who was president before Morales, was involved in a wide-ranging financial crime syndicate.

    Pérez Molina's downfall after the scandal opened the door to Morales, a former comedian, to run as a political outsider on a socially conservative and nationalist platform. With his slogan of "Neither corrupt nor a thief," Morales was carried to victory by Guatemalans who distrusted more traditional political animals as corrupt and ineffective. However, soon after taking office in January 2016, an investigation began into claims that he had taken illegal donations from drug cartels. 

    Commissioner of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) Ivan Velasquez speaks during a news conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala
    © REUTERS/ Luis Echeverria
    Guatemala President Orders UN Anti-Corruption Chief Ivan Velasquez Expulsion

    Several members of Morales' administration, such as his brother Samuel, his son Jose, his vice minister of foreign affairs, his interior minister, his finance minister, and his labor minister have resigned or been arrested under corruption charges. Any similarities to this political situation to any others are only in your imagination.

    However, Morales has backtracked on his criticism of CICIG after international pressure. During his speech before the UN General Assembly earlier in September, Morales pledged his full support to CICIG. The same month, the Guatemalan Congress voted to shield Morales from a full CICIG investigation.

    A handcuffed man
    © Flickr/ Victor
    Guatemalan Police Detain Leader of Notorious 18th Street Gang

    The notion of an international commission embedded within the nation's justice system is disagreeable to Guatemalan nationalists, who argue that organizations like CICIG can damage the country's own interests. 

    There are also accusations that CICIG is a representative of American imperialism. In 2015, Perez Molina threatened to refuse to renew CICIG's mandate to operate in the country — but he changed his mind when then-US VIce President Joe Biden threatened to withdraw $114 million in American financial aid.

    Related:

    Venezuela Offers Help to Mexico, Guatemala After Deadly Quake
    Gunmen Attack Hospital in Guatemala’s Capital Killing 6, Inuring 12
    US Geological Survey Reports 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Off Guatemala Coast
    Acting Head of Prison in Guatemala Shot Dead
    Guatemalan Leader Accepts Responsibility for Deadly Rehabilitation Home Fire
    Tags:
    protest, international commission, expulsion, corruption, United Nations, International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), Ivan Velasquez, Jimmy Morales, Otto Perez Molina, Guatemala City, Guatemala
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok