Venezuela Accuses US of Declaring a War, Pledges Proportinate Response

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Venezuela is open for dialogue with the US government but is ready to respond to any hostile actions "in the same field in which we are attacked," Jorge Arreaza told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Monday.
Delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly earlier in the day, Jorge Arreaza said Trump had used the UN platform to declare war.
"As if he were the world’s emperor President Donald Trump used this rostrum built for peace to announce war, the total destruction of member states, the application of coercive unilateral and illegal measures," Arreaza said. "Today we must report to the world that our people have been directly threatened by the President of the United States."
Following the speech, Trump banned or restricted travel visas to the US from eight countries, including Venezuela.
