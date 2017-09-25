Bolivian Leader Slams Trump's Decision to Restrict Entry to US for Venezuelans

Bolivian President Evo Morales accused US President Donald Trump of violating the charter of the Organization of American States (OAS) by imposing restrictions on Venezuelans entering the United States.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump's inclusion of Venezuela to the list of countries, whose citizens are banned from entering to the United States or may face additional restrictions, is breaching the charter of the Organization of American States, Morales said in a statement.

"A few days ago, Trump was supporting a dialogue with Venezuela. Now he acts as a boss and announces a political wall that forbids Venezuelans to enter the United States. In attacking Venezuela, Trump is attacking Latin America and breaking the charter of the OAS [The Organization of American States], with the complicity of its head [Luis] Almagro," Morales said on his Twitter.

Hace unos días Trump apoyaba diálogo en Venezuela. Ahora actúa como patrón y anuncia muro político que prohíbe ingreso de venezolanos a EEUU — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 25 сентября 2017 г.

The revised travel ban, which excludes Sudan, but adds Venezuela, North Korea and Chad, will enter into force on October 18.

The limits on Venezuela will apply to government officials and their families, who will be forbidden from entering the country on business or tourist visas.

Trump has explained the decision to update the restrictions by prioritizing the country's security and said that the United States would not admit people it could not "safely vet."

The US-Venezuela relations have deteriorated amid a harsh political crisis in the Latin American country. In late March, protests broke out in Venezuela over attempts to curb the powers of the parliament and the intensified in the run-up to the elections of the members of the Constituent Assembly. The international community and Washington, in particular, have spoken out against the Constituent Assembly. The United States has introduced financial sanctions against the Venezuelan government.