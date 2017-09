A 5.9 magnitude quake hit off the Mexican coast on Sunday in the wake of the quake that claimed lives of over 300 people.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck 99 km south-southwest of Tonala, in Chiapas state.

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit several states in Mexico on Tuesday, killing 293 people. The epicenter of the quake was located 30 miles southwest of the city of Puebla de Zaragoza, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.