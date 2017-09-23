Canada Imposes Sanctions on 40 Members of Venezuelan Government

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canada has imposed sanctions against dozens of Venezuelan officials who are key members of President Nicolas Maduro government, Global Affairs Canada said in a press release on Friday.

"Canada is imposing targeted sanctions against 40 Venezuelan officials and individuals who have played a key role in undermining the security, stability and integrity of democratic institutions of Venezuela," the release said.

© REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino Turning Yuan: Venezuela Commits to Pricing Oil in Chinese Money to Counter US Sanctions

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also signed an executive order imposing new financial sanctions against the Venezuelan government. The White House said the measures were "carefully calibrated" to put financial pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela has experienced several months of unrest, which intensified in the run-up to the Constituent Assembly elections, held on July 30. The government wanted to launch the assembly to stabilize the situation in the country, but the opposition has been strongly against it.

On August 12, Trump stated that the United States did not rule out the possibility of military action in Venezuela, citing a rising number of protest-related deaths in the country.