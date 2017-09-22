Cuba Found No Evidence or Origin of Any Sonic Weapon Injuring US Diplomats

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The investigation into injuries of US diplomats allegedly sustained in Havana have not found any evidence that can confirm the injuries’ origin, Cuban Foreign Minister Eduardo Rodriguez said during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

"The Cuban authorities, based on the results of the investigation that is being carried out with a high technical component following instructions from the top level of our government, have taken into account data contributed by the US authorities, have to date not found any evidence whatsoever that could confirm the cause or origin of the health disorders referred to by US diplomats and their relatives," Rodriguez stated.

In August, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said diplomatic personnel working in the US embassy in Cuba were involved in an incident that resulted in physical symptoms. The incidents, allegedly caused by a sonic weapon, have affected at least 21 diplomats, some of whom appear to have suffered permanent hearing loss and possibly brain injury, according to media reports.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CBS that the US government was considering closing its embassy in Cuba because last year the US and Canadian diplomats in Havana sustained brain injuries allegedly as a result of a "sonic attack."

On September 14, US senators sent a letter to Tillerson on Thursday, urging the State Department to close the embassy in Havana and expel all Cuban diplomats from the United States, since Cuban authorities failed to ensure the security of US diplomats.