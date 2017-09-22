Mass Shooting Occurs in Rio's Largest Favela Rocinha (PHOTO, VIDEO)

At least one person was reportedly hit by the fire.
The law enforcement services cordoned off the area.
According to local media reports, the shooting began at 9:30 p.m. The criminals opened fire on police officers who surrounded Rocinha.
There were also shootings in the hills of Alemão, Dona Marta, Villa Kennedy and Chapéu Mangueira.
A bus from line 538 was burned down on Estrada da Gávea road, according to TV Globo.
