Eye of Hurricane Maria Over Eastern Puerto Rico - US National Hurricane Center

Category 4 Hurricane Maria's eye is now located over Eastern Puerto Rico. This hurricane could become the most destructive in the region's history.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The eye of Hurricane Maria is currently over the US territory of Puerto Rico with 150 miles per hour sustained winds, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Wednesday.

"Eye of Maria located over Eastern Puerto Rico," the advisory stated. "Maximum sustained winds… 150 mph… 240 km/h."

The advisory noted that the storm is currently 15 miles (30 kilometers) away from the capital San Juan.

Maria is currently an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, and will remain that strong as it moves across Puerto Rico, the advisory added.

​​Earlier in the week, Eric Blake, a forecaster at the Hurricane Center tweeted that Hurricane Maria would be the most destructive hurricane in Puerto Rico history after it inflicted "mind-boggling" damage on the island of Dominica late Monday night.