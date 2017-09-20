Death Toll in Mexico's Earthquake Rises to 226 - Search And Rescue Service

According to the latest data, 226 people have died in a major earthquake in Mexico.

The death toll in a major Mexican earthquake has risen from 149 to 226.

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico late on Tuesday. It was the second major earthquake in the country over the past weeks with the previous one, the 5.7 magnitude earthquake, occurring on September 8.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 49 kilometers (some 30.5 miles) south-west of the city of Puebla de Zaragoza at a depth of 60 kilometers, the report by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) showed.