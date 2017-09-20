Register
09:10 GMT +320 September 2017
    People search for survivors in a collapsed building in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake has jolted Mexico, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.

    UN Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Mexicans After Powerful Earthquake

    © AP Photo/ Enric Marti
    Latin America
    The UN secretary-general extended condolences to Mexico after a major earthquake had hit the country leaving at least 149 people dead.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended condolences to Mexico's people and government after a major earthquake had hit the country resulting in deaths and significant damage to infrastructure, Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life and damage resulting from the earthquake that took place in Mexico today. He extends his condolences to the Government and people of Mexico and wishes those injured a speedy recovery. Today’s disaster comes just two weeks after the country suffered a strong earthquake, which already resulted in significant loss of life and suffering. The Secretary-General commends the Government of Mexico and the civil society for their speedy response," the statement read.

    Dujarric also expressed in the document the United Nations' readiness to assist the Mexicans in coping with the aftermath of the natural disaster.

    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey also offered his support and solidarity to Mexico over the earthquake on Wednesday. Rajoy wrote on Twitter that he was following the information about the situation in the country.

    Damages are seen after an earthquake hit in Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Claudia Daut
    Mexico City International Airport Suspends Operations After 7.1 Earthquake
    ​A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico late on Tuesday. It was the second major earthquake in the country over the past weeks with the previous one, the 5.7 magnitude earthquake, occurring on September 8.

    The epicenter of the earthquake was located 49 kilometers (some 30.5 miles) south-west of the city of Puebla de Zaragoza at a depth of 60 kilometers, the report by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) showed. According to the latest figures, at least 149 people have died in the natural disaster.

    earthquake, Antonio Guterres, Mexico
    Ok