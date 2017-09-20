22 Children Found Dead After Massive Mexico Earthquake Causes School to Collapse

Collapse of school in Mexico City due to strong earthquake claims lives of 22 children and 2 adults.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 22 children and two adults have died in the collapse of the school in Mexico City due to the massive earthquake, which hit the country earlier, local media reported Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the reports indicated that nine people died in the collapse, including eight children.

”As a result of the collapse of Colegio Rebsamen, 22 children and two adults have died,” the Noticieros Televisa broadcaster reported.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 occurred on Tuesday near the town of Puebla de Zaragoza southeast of Mexico City.

#SismoCDMX #ÚltimaHora Se registra sismo de 7. 1 grados en la Ciudad de México. Aquí algunas imágenes preliminares… pic.twitter.com/oA9CUIoovb — Las Noticias (@_LASNOTICIASMTY) September 19, 2017

​

Temblor en México hace unos minutos muy fuerte espero todos bien. Edificios se desplomaron!! 😢😢😢 @lopezdoriga @eltlacuache40 pic.twitter.com/jWmMz6h6IG — BARRO (@Barro_oficial) September 19, 2017

​

Smoke coming from some buildings in Condesa neighbourhood in Mexico City following the earthquake #CDMX pic.twitter.com/vGljnSeKul — Jaime Stein (@jaimestein) September 19, 2017

​

Nearly 4 million people have since been left without electricity, Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission announced via social media.

The Mexico City mayor said that at least 20 buildings have been damaged, some of them were engulfed in flames with people trapped inside.

According to the latest figures, at least 149 people have died in the natural disaster. The earthquake caused major damage to the infrastructure of the country.