Shootout Between Gunmen, Servicemen in Mexico Leaves 9 People Dead

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Eight gunmen dressed up as servicemen and a soldier were killed as a result of a shootout in the western Mexican state of Guerrero, local authorities said.

According to Roberto Alvarez Heredia, a spokesman of the coordination group of the Guerrero state, the gunmen attacked the servicemen patrolling the area in the municipality of Teloloapan on late Saturday.

“Two cars colored as military ones, weapons and military uniform were confiscated at the site,” Heredia wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

The security situation in Mexico remains poor with drug cartels actively operating in the country. According to the government statistics, the number of murders committed in Mexico in May was bigger than in any other month within last 20 years. A total of 2,186 people were killed in Mexico in May.