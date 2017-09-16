Register
12:42 GMT +316 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A man walks past a portrait of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela August 7, 2017.

    Venezuelan President Commits to Pricing Oil in Yuan to Counter US Sanctions

    © REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    1687160

    Nicolas Maduro stated that Venezuela had already begun publishing prices for its oil in Chinese yuan in a bid to avoid the US dollar and counter US sanctions.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Venezuela began publishing prices for its oil in Chinese yuan in a bid to avoid the US dollar and counter US sanctions, the country's President Nicolas Maduro said.

    "We are already pricing [oil] in Chinese yuan… because of the sanctions which were facilitated by [opposition politician] Julio Borges and which were adopted by [US President] Donald Trump. They have caused great damage… And we are forced to defend ourselves," Maduro said Friday in an announcement aired by the TV network Telesur.

    Maduro has already said in the past that Venezuela was going to free itself from the "vice of dollar."

    Oil pumps are seen in Lake Maracaibo, in Lagunillas, Ciudad Ojeda, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, March 20, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Isaac Urrutia/File Photo
    Venezuela Decides on Destination for Oil if US Closes Market
    In late August, Trump introduced sweeping new financial sanctions against Venezuela, in particular, forbidding US private companies from acquiring any bonds issued by the Venezuelan government or its state-run oil company. 

    The US sanctions came in response to a vote to appoint members of a National Constituent Assembly which would replace the 1999 constitution drafted under Maduro's predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez. Critics pointed out that only approximately 2/3 of the assembly members would be chosen by the people of Venezuela; the others would be hand-picked by labor unions and other groups considered loyal to Maduro and his fellow socialists.

    Chinese oil industry analysts argued that it was unlikely the US government would impose a completely ban on oil imports from Venezuela.

    Venezuela is the third largest crude oil supplier to the United States, accounting for 8 percent of total US imports in 2016, official figures from the US Energy Information Agency showed.

    The country has been in turmoil since April, with months of protest and the international community repeatedly expressing concern. The popular unrest has been fueled by the government's response to low oil prices, which has included efforts to fix the value of the currency, resulting in long lines, failed businesses and empty shelves.

    Related:

    Breaking the Habit: Venezuela Reportedly Stops Using US Dollars in Oil Trade
    Rights Watchdog Urges EU to Respond to Crisis in Venezuela
    Venezuela Plans to Drop US Dollar in Gas, Oil Trade
    Tags:
    yuan, oil prices, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok