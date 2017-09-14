Register
05:39 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe attends a protest of indigenous people at the entrance of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

    Miners Who Boasted About Massacring Amazon Tribe Now Under Investigation

    © REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 13510

    According to Survival International, a London-based organization that advocates for indigenous rights, at least ten members of an uncontacted tribe in Brazil’s Amazon Basin were supposedly killed last month by illegal gold miners along the River Jandiatuba in western Brazil.

    Brazilian authorities have started an investigation of the gold miners after they were overheard bragging about the slaughter of the members at a bar in a nearby town. 

    Illegal Mining in Amazon
    © REUTERS/ REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File photo
    Genocide: Brazilian Gold Miners Boast of Massacring Uncontacted Amazon Tribe

    Someone recorded the bar talk and Funai, the National Indian Foundation in Brazil, filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office in the state of the Amazonas.

    "It was crude bar talk," a spokesperson for Funai told the New York Times. "They even bragged about cutting up the bodies and throwing them in the river."

    A Funai official, Gustavo Souza, who heard the recording, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the murderers also boasted about shooting women and children on the riverbank.

    In an interview with ‘As It Happens' with Host Carol Off on CBC Radio, Jonathan Mazower, the media director for Survival International, provides more details on what the gold miners were doing in the area in the first place.

    "These Amazonian tributaries do contain gold and are now suffering from a real invasion of gold prospectors. The price of gold is so high it really makes it worth their while to get to these remote areas. And, of course, that brings them into contact and conflict with the Indigenous people who live there," Mazower said.

    When asked about the details of the recordings, Mazower said, "Here are various pretty grisly details that are being reported of the bodies being mutilated and so on, but it's just really impossible to confirm. But it does appear that there has been some kind of pretty horrible attack."

    What is especially disturbing is that had the miners not been bragging about their horrific crimes, it might not have even been known that the tribe members were killed. According to Mazower, not knowing who inflicted the horrible acts is unfortunately common.

    "Another uncontacted group [we're] campaigning on behalf of, the Kawahiva tribe, who live in a neighboring part of the Amazon — many of them have been killed by invaders in recent decades — but the precise details of when and who carried out those attacks is simply not known because these areas are too remote and they're not being monitored and protected properly by the authorities," Mazower said.

    Related:

    Sioux Tribe Applauds Norway Bank for Cutting Off Funds to Dakota Access Pipeline
    Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Filing Complaint to Oppose Keystone Pipeline
    Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Says Battle Against Dakota Access to Continue
    Oklahoma Tribe Sues Oil Companies Over Earthquake Damage
    US Judge Strikes Down Tribe Request to Stop Dakota Access Pipeline Construction
    Tags:
    violence, genocide, tribe, Amazon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok