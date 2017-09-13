Venezuelan Government Agrees to Start Talks With Opposition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that his government agreed to start a dialogue with the country's opposition at the talks initiated by former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Zapatero and President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina.

"I want to announce.. that I initiated this dialogue and that I accept this new proposal on launching a dialogue," Maduro said Tuesday during a televised meeting with ministers.

Maduro added that Jorge Rodriguez, former vice president of Venezuela, would represent him at the meeting with the opposition.

Earlier on Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that he had met with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza and learned from him that the dialogue would resume on Wednesday.

Venezuela has experienced several months of unrest, which intensified in the run-up to the Constituent Assembly elections, held on July 30. The government wanted to launch the assembly to stabilize the situation in the country, but the opposition has been strongly against it.