Putin: Russia Ready to Help Cuba in Relieving Aftermath of Hurricane Irma

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The news comes after the head of Russian Emergencies Ministry said Russia was ready to provide support to France and Cuba after the hurricane.
"Yes, we are ready. The head of the Emergencies Ministry has already offered their help. We are ready," Putin told a Cuban reporter in Moscow.
IRMA causes devastation in Moron and Cayo Coco, Ciego de Avila, Cuba. Thousands of family without homes @FOXTV @Univision @CBSNews @nbc pic.twitter.com/vqHWnrq2M8— Arlin (@Arlinthesinger) 9 сентября 2017 г.
Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, descended on the Caribbean islands on Wednesday, striking St Barthelemy and St Martin. On Friday, the hurricane made landfall in the Camaguey Archipelago in Cuba's north-east and continued towards Florida.
#Irma from sunrise to sunset today. Looking increasingly healthy as it moves away from Cuba. pic.twitter.com/XFhRCUiBUv— Ian Livingston (@islivingston) 9 сентября 2017 г.
The hurricane is one of the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic basin and has already caused more than 20 deaths.
The eye of the storm is forecast to move near the north coast of Cuba throughout Saturday, near the Florida Keys on Sunday morning, and then near the southwest coast of Florida on Sunday afternoon.
All comments
Show new comments (0)