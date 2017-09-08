Mexico Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 15

According to media reports, the death toll from the 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Mexico has risen to 15.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The death toll from a 8.2-magnitude earthquake which struck off the coast of Mexico has risen to 15, the local television channel Foro reported Friday, citing the Mexican president.

The earlier death toll stood at 5.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said that 65 aftershocks had been registered after the earthquake.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quakes registered at 04:49 GMT with the epicenter located 119 kilometers (73 miles) south-west of the Tres Picos settlement at a depth of 33 kilometers (about 20 miles). Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto o said that his country had just experienced its largest earthquake in the last 100 years.

The impact of the earthquake was felt in the city and state of Mexico, the states of Chiapaz, Veracruz, Hidalgo and several others.