Hurricane Irma Threatens Over 10Mln Children in Caribbean Islands - UNICEF

Destructive Hurricane Irma likely to hit Eastern Caribbean, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba, putting the lives of over 3 million children at risk.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – More than ten million children will likely be exposed to the damaging effect of Hurricane Irma with hundreds of thousands being at immediate risk of the storm, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Thursday.

"Based on the storm's current trajectory, children in the islands of the Eastern Caribbean, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba are at risk, including over 3 million under 5 years old," the release said. "UNICEF is concerned that hundreds of thousands of children could suffer the worst effects of the storm, with those living in coastal zones at highest risk."

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, ripped through islands of the Eastern Caribbean on Wednesday en route to the US state of Florida, leaving a trail of destruction in its path, especially in Anguila, the British Virgin Islands, Barbuda and Turks and Caicos Islands.

UNICEF noted that the immediate concern is providing drinking water and sanitation to affected communities, as well as providing protection services for both children and adolescents, including psycho-social support for those affected.