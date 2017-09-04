Colombian Government, ELN Insurgents Agree on Temporary Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group have agreed on a temporary ceasefire, local media reported on Monday.
The ceasefire will start on October 1 and continue until January 12, the BLU Radio broadcaster reported. The agreement will reportedly be officially announced later in the day.
The Colombian government reportedly promised to guarantee the protection of the rights of the country's activists.
The ELN is the second largest armed group after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and is regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. It has been negotiating peace with the Colombian government since February.
