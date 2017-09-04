Colombian Government, ELN Insurgents Agree on Temporary Ceasefire

The Colombian government have agreed on a temporary ceasefire with one of the guerrilla groups, local media reported on Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group have agreed on a temporary ceasefire, local media reported on Monday.

The ceasefire will start on October 1 and continue until January 12, the BLU Radio broadcaster reported. The agreement will reportedly be officially announced later in the day.

© East News/ Radius Images Dutch Journalists Still Held by Colombia's ELN Rebels – Radio

According to the agreement, the ELN vows to abstain from kidnapping Colombian and foreign citizens, attacking oil infrastructure, placing mines in residential areas, and recruiting underage individuals.

The Colombian government reportedly promised to guarantee the protection of the rights of the country's activists.

The ELN is the second largest armed group after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and is regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. It has been negotiating peace with the Colombian government since February.