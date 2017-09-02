Register
04:46 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017

    Brazilian Economic Rebound Continues as GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations

    © REUTERS/ Paulo Whitaker
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    1107 0 0

    Brazil may be embroiled in a corruption scandal that has implicated the Brazilian federal government at the highest levels, but the political strife hasn’t carried over to the Brazilian economy. Brazil’s GDP outpaced expected growth in Q2 2017 as part of their recovery from the nation’s most significant economic downturn in a century.

    The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IGBE) reported that falling inflation and interest rates were doing wonders for Brazil's economic recovery. GDP grew 0.2 percent over the quarter, instead of the 0.1 percent that had been projected.

    For the first time since 2014, household spending increased. This was due to a government measure allowing employees to draw money from their unemployment funds if they so chose, injecting $14 billion back into the economy between March and July.

    Brazil's President Michel Temer listens in during a event at the Brazilian Institute of Research in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, May 8, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Eraldo Peres
    Despite 5 Percent Approval Rating, Brazil’s Temer Survives Corruption Vote

    Economists say that so long as consumer spending keeps climbing, Brazil's economy will keep rebounding. "There's been consistent improvement in factors driving consumption: Lower inflation and interest rates are boosting available household income," said Rodolfo Margato, an economist with Spanish banking group the Santander Group, to the Daily Mail.

    "The pace of investments in 2018 will determine whether GDP will grow 1.5 percent or 3 percent," he added.

    Brazil is recovering from an economic crisis that saw their GDP drop 3.8 percent in 2015, and 3.6 percent on top of that in 2016.Some  2.8 million jobs were lost and unemployment hit 12 percent by the end of 2016.

    Brazil's President Michel Temer
    © REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino
    Brazilian President Vows Reforms After Surviving Bribery Charge Vote

    Brazil is by far the largest economy in South America — its economy makes up 48 percent of the continent's GDP even after two years of drastic recession.

    The economic rebound may prove a blessing to beleaguered Brazilian President Michel Temer, perhaps the single most unpopular leader in the world today. An Ibope poll from July 2017 placed Temer's approval ratings at an impressively low 5 percent.

    Temer has enacted a policy of austerity: cutting interest rates to attract foreign investment and reducing Brazil's staggering fiscal deficit. This has proven enormously unpopular in a nation with extremely high unemployment. That, along with numerous charges of corruption and narrowly avoiding jail time, has brought Temer's approval ratings to historic lows.

    Electronic boards display the days loss to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lucas Jackson
    Brazil's Stocks on Rise After Ex-President Lula da Silva Convicted of Corruption

    Even with austerity, however, foreign investment continues to shrink in Brazil. The freefalls of 2015 and 2016 are over, replaced with a trickling decline of 0.7 percent over Q2. Foreign investment now makes up 15.5 percent of Brazil's GDP — the lowest rate since Brasilia began tracking it in 1996.

    "It really is amazing how much investment has shrunk," said Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos. The slowdown "hampers productivity and will conspire against growth going forward."

    Related:

    'Price is Too High': Will Brazil and Argentina Help US Intervene in Venezuela?
    At Least 11 People Die as Boat Carrying 70 Sinks in Brazil; Dozens Missing
    WATCH Russia, China, Brazil Compete at Rostec Fireworks Festival in Moscow
    Mercosur Suspends Venezuela's Membership After Brazil's Request
    Brazil to Propose Suspending Venezuela From Mercosur
    Tags:
    recession, economic rebound, GDP growth, Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Michel Temer, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok