MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) will launch its political party on Friday as part of the national reconciliation process.

The Colombian government signed a peace deal with the FARC in November 2016. Transforming FARC into a political movement as well as granting amnesty to its members were among the provisions of the peace agreement.

FARC was formed in 1964 as the military wing of Colombia's Communist Party. The half-century war between the FARC and the Colombian government claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.