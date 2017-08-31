Venezuela’s Maduro Offers $5Mln to US Families Affected by Storm Harvey

The Venezuelan president has ordered his government to lay out a plan for providing comprehensive support to people in hurricane-ravaged US states, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — This will include funding to two worst-hit cities in southeastern Texas through Venezuela’s US-based Citgo refinery, described by Arreaza as a gesture of solidarity on behalf of President Nicolas Maduro.

"Citgo will provide direct support of up to $5 million to help families in Houston and Corpus Christi, in cooperation with their mayors and local authorities," Arreaza said in a televised address, cited by his ministry.

Storm Harvey made landfall in Corpus Christi as a category-four hurricane on August 25. It has barreled through the southeastern part of Texas, including the US fourth-largest city of Houston, and has moved into the state of Louisiana, killing over 20 people and displacing thousands.

The Venezuelan foreign minister said part of Citgo proceeds would be spent on the construction of shelters and later homes for those who has lost the roof over their heads.

The government also plans to hand a formal offer to the US senior diplomat in Caracas later in the day, listing supplies and staff it is ready to send to the United States to help it out in the aftermath of this natural disaster.