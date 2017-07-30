Protesters Clashing With National Guard in Western Venezuelan State of Merida

The protesters reportedly built barricades on the streets of Ejido. Several people are said to have been injured and an armored fighting vehicle was set on fire.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called the Constituent Assembly's election to elect 545 people’s representatives in an effort to stabilize the situation in the country hit by the political and economic crisis.
His decision led to nearly daily protests across the country that have led to more than 110 deaths. On Friday, violent clashes in Ejido resulted in the death of a police officer.
All comments
Show new comments (0)