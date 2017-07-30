Protesters Clashing With National Guard in Western Venezuelan State of Merida

Protesters engaged in clashes with the Bolivarian National Guard in the city of Ejido in the western Venezuelan state of Merida, according to media reports.

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The clashes erupted after the state's governor said about an arrest of a group of people, who set on fire materials and calculation machines prepared for the election of the members of the Constituent Assembly scheduled for Sunday, the Nacional media outlet reported.

The protesters reportedly built barricades on the streets of Ejido. Several people are said to have been injured and an armored fighting vehicle was set on fire.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called the Constituent Assembly's election to elect 545 people’s representatives in an effort to stabilize the situation in the country hit by the political and economic crisis.

His decision led to nearly daily protests across the country that have led to more than 110 deaths. On Friday, violent clashes in Ejido resulted in the death of a police officer.