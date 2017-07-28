Venezuela’s Maduro Invites Opposition to Reconciliation Talks

Nicolas Maduro proposed reconciliation talks to the defiant opposition after it vowed to go ahead with a planned protest against this weekend's legislative vote.

CARACAS (Sputnik) — Venezuela’s embattled President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday proposed reconciliation talks to the defiant opposition after it vowed to go ahead with a planned protest against this weekend's legislative vote.

"I propose to Venezuela’s political opposition to abandon its path of insurrection, return to the constitution and set up in the hours before the election for the national constituent assembly a table for dialogue, national agreement and reconciliation," Maduro said in a televised speech.

Interior Minister Nestor Luis Reverol has imposed a ban on street protests from Friday until next Tuesday as the nation prepares to vote this Sunday for a legislative body that will rewrite the constitution. The Democratic Unity Roundtable, an opposition party, said it would still hold a mass rally on Friday.

Over a hundred people have died in protest-related violence in Venezuela since early April. The state prosecution confirmed Thursday that a 16-year-old teenager had succumbed to a gunshot wound he received during Wednesday’s protests in Caracas, bringing the two days’ death toll up to five.