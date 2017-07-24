Venezuela's Maduro Says to Arrest All Supreme Judges Appointed by Parliament

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro promised to arrest all judges of the Supreme Court that were appointed by the opposition-controlled Parliament.

© AP Photo/ Osamu Honda, File Venezuelan Envoy to UN Lashes Back at Mission’s Official Over Maduro Criticism

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — On Friday, the country’s parliament appointed 13 judges of the Supreme Court and their 20 deputies. The day before, the Supreme Court itself denounced the appointments as non-legitimate.

"All of them, one after another, will go in jail, and they will all have their assets and property frozen," Maduro said late on Sunday in his weekly TV address.

He explained that such strict measures were necessary because the parliament was planning to create a parallel state.

"Next week they will announce creation of a new National Electoral Council, a false, unconstitutional and illegal one," Maduro said.

In March, the Venezuelan Supreme Court decided to restrict the power of the state’s National Assembly. The decision was immediately reversed amid a backlash, but supporters of the opposition-controlled parliament, striving for the dismissal of the court members, took to the streets in early April. The series of protests which then ensued have claimed almost 100 lives.