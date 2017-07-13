Brazil's Ex-President to Run for Presidential Elections in 2018

"If anyone thinks that they have taken me out from the game with this verdict, I let them know that I am continuing the struggle," Lula da Silva told reporters as aired by the Telesur television channel.
The ex-president added that he would ask the Brazilian Workers' Party permission to stand for the presidential election.
Nevertheless, the national court had banned Lula da Silva from occupying any official position for 19 years. The former president is reportedly going to appeal the court's decision.
