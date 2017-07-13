Brazil's Ex-President to Run for Presidential Elections in 2018

© AP Photo/ Eraldo Peres Brazil Court Resumes Trial in 2014 Presidential Campaign Funding Involving Temer

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Lula da Silva was found guilty of receiving about $1.2 million worth of bribes from Brazilian OAS construction company, with the money spent on refurbishing a luxury three-story beach apartment in the seaside town of Guaruja. In exchange for bribes, the OAS reportedly was able to get beneficial contracts from the state-owned oil company Petrobras.

"If anyone thinks that they have taken me out from the game with this verdict, I let them know that I am continuing the struggle," Lula da Silva told reporters as aired by the Telesur television channel.

The ex-president added that he would ask the Brazilian Workers' Party permission to stand for the presidential election.

Nevertheless, the national court had banned Lula da Silva from occupying any official position for 19 years. The former president is reportedly going to appeal the court's decision.