China Supports Argentina Hosting G20 Summit Next Year

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Argentine counterpart, Jorge Faurie, on the sidelines of this year's G20 summit in the German port city of Hamburg.

Noting that China highly values the ties with the South American country, Wang said China will work with Argentina to reinforce contacts at all levels, and promote cooperation in such areas as trade, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, and technology and science.

Wang said China is ready to make concerted efforts with Argentina to successfully carry out major cooperation projects in energy and infrastructure, advance the construction of the Belt and Road, and boost bilateral ties and China-Latin America relations.

He called on the two sides to maintain close coordination in implementing the consensus reached at last year's G20 summit in China and ensuring the success of the upcoming G20 summit in Germany, so as to promote the openness of the world economy and improve global economic governance.

Faurie, for his part, said the Argentine side will draw on China's experience in hosting the Hangzhou summit in 2016 and make a success of next year's G20 summit.

Calling China an important partner of Argentina, Faurie said China plays a significant role in global affairs.

The Argentine side, he added, is willing to take part in the Belt and Road Initiative, deepen bilateral practical cooperation and enhance coordination and collaboration in regional and global issues.



This article was originally published by the Global Times.