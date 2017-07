© AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko At Least 24 Killed in Two Days of Gang Violence in North Mexico

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Roberto Alvarez, a spokesman for Coordination Guerrero, which liaisons between state and federal law enforcement agencies, said scuffles erupted at 4 a.m. local time (1:00GMT Friday).

"The incident [was] caused by permanent struggle between opposing groups inside the prison," the official said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said bodies were found strewn around Las Cruces prison’s security module as well as in the kitchen. Some of them have already been recovered and sent to a local forensic center.