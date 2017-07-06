Venezuelan Rogue Policeman Vows to Hunt Down Pro-Government Civilian Militia

© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins Perpetrators of Helicopter Attack in Venezuela Demand Maduro’s Resignation

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — "We will break them up to bring back peace to our country, these government-armed colectivos," Perez said in a new video address released on social media networks.

Vigilante-styled civilian militias, called "colectivos," have been accused of targeting opposition protesters, who are unhappy about President Nicolas Maduro and his government.

Perez said he had their names and addresses and a special operations brigade was on standby to take down these groups.

He also claimed the president had holed up inside a walled military compound in Caracas and promised to flush him and his ministers out to "make them pay for their crimes."

This came after a mob of government supporters stormed the opposition-controlled National Assembly earlier in the day, injuring several lawmakers, after preventing some 350 people from getting out for hours.