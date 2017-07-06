US Condemns Maduro Supporters Alleged Attack on Venezuelan National Assembly

© AP Photo/ Fernando Llano Evacuation Underway From Venezuela’s Besieged National Assembly

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States condemns an attack on the Venezuelan National Assembly on allegedly by supporters of President Nicolas Maduro, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"The United States condemns the July 5 attack on members of the Venezuelan National Assembly by armed supporters of the government of President Nicolas Maduro," the release stated on Wednesday.

The US government calls on the government of Venezuela to quickly establish protections for members of the National Assembly, ensure medical aid for individuals injured in the attack and bring the attackers to justice, the release added.

The attack occurred during the celebration of Venezuela’s independence, the release noted. The United States condemns Venezuela’s increasing authoritarianism and its actions undermining Venezuela’s democratic institutions, including the National Assembly, the release stated.

Almost 80 people have lost their lives during months of demonstrations against Venezuela’s embattled President Maduro, prompting prosecutor general Luisa Ortega to describe the violence as state terrorism.